APIS (APIS) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.82 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. APIS has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $186,195.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIS token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. In the last week, APIS has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000731 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,091,541,772 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

