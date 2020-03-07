Apollo Currency (APL) Market Cap Reaches $16.85 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 55.6% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $16.85 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

