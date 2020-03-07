Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.44. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $15.34. 1,459,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

