Argentum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

