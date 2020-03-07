Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Argo Group worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,473 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

Shares of ARGO opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.75. Argo Group has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

