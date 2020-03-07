Arqma (ARQ) Reaches Market Cap of $16,128.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $16,128.00 and $67.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 9,905,676 coins and its circulating supply is 3,861,133 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

