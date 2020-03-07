Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.18% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $32,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,689 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.