Aryacoin (AYA) Hits Market Cap of $525,700.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. Aryacoin has a market cap of $525,700.00 and $12,116.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000731 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,377,281 coins and its circulating supply is 127,777,292 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

