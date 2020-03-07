ATN Market Cap Reaches $868,930.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, ATN has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One ATN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE, RightBTC and Allcoin. ATN has a market capitalization of $868,930.00 and approximately $13,108.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ATN is atn.io. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit, RightBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

