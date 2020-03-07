Augur Market Cap Reaches $140.01 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $140.01 million and approximately $29.75 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for $12.73 or 0.00139527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN, BX Thailand and Zebpay. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Augur

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Poloniex, HitBTC, IDEX, DragonEX, Upbit, Crex24, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, ABCC, Bitbns, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Gatecoin, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Zebpay, GOPAX, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Bittrex, Binance, AirSwap, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Kraken, Liqui and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

