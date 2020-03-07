Autonio (NIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $201,130.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Autonio has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $201,130.00 and $1,998.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Ethfinex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

