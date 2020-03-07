Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) versus Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Head to Head Review

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Vistra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Avangrid shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Vistra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avangrid and Vistra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 4 2 0 0 1.33 Vistra Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Avangrid presently has a consensus price target of $49.90, indicating a potential downside of 2.67%. Vistra Energy has a consensus price target of $32.89, indicating a potential upside of 60.20%. Given Vistra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vistra Energy is more favorable than Avangrid.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and Vistra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 11.04% 4.33% 2.01% Vistra Energy 7.84% 10.10% 3.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avangrid and Vistra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $6.34 billion 2.50 $700.00 million $2.17 23.63 Vistra Energy $11.81 billion 0.85 $928.00 million $2.07 9.92

Vistra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Avangrid. Vistra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avangrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vistra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Avangrid pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vistra Energy pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avangrid has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Avangrid is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Avangrid has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra Energy has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vistra Energy beats Avangrid on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. The company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, it generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. As of February 26, 2019, Avangrid, Inc. owned 8 electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.2 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owned and operated 7.2 gigawatts of electricity capacity, primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of February 26, 2018, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 14,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 4,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

