AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of AVX worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AVX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AVX in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

AVX opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. AVX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.80 million. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AVX Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. AVX’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

