Axe Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Axe has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $4.97 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00005899 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001494 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.