BANKEX Hits Market Cap of $672,299.00 (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. One BANKEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Simex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, BANKEX has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. BANKEX has a market cap of $672,299.00 and $55,386.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

BANKEX Profile

BANKEX is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

