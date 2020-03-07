Barclays PLC Acquires 111,098 Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of BEST worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 26.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEST opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. BEST Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BEST in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on BEST in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

