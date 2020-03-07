Barclays PLC Acquires 22,750 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.71. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David L. Schmitt sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $139,256.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $299,347.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,654,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572. 9.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

