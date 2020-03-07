Barclays PLC Acquires 62,493 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 561.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,493 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,636,000 after buying an additional 1,265,802 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 911,970 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,869,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,033,000 after acquiring an additional 404,800 shares during the period.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. Chewy Inc has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock valued at $129,478,814 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.