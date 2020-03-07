Barclays PLC Acquires 9,097 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Tennant worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Tennant by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $997,644.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,050,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Tennant in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tennant has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $87.06. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.80 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

