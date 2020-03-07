Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,559 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of FGL worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in FGL by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of FGL by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FGL during the 4th quarter worth about $1,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FGL by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FGL by 10,285.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGL stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. FGL Holdings has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.00 million. On average, analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. FGL’s payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

FG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

