Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Veritex worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veritex by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 23.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 846,632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Veritex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veritex by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 114,144 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,673.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Veritex stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

