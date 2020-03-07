Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $819.91 million, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.