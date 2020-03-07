Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2,958.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 467,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after purchasing an additional 57,298 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of PFS opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

