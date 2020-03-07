Barclays PLC Buys 14,204 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHE opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $998.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 1.03%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

BHE has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

