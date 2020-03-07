Barclays PLC Buys 45,843 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 221.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,843 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of MGM Growth Properties worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $15,139,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $9,937,000. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $5,141,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $4,239,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,059,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,798,000 after acquiring an additional 127,542 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MGP opened at $27.05 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

