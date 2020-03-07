Barclays PLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Scholastic worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $32.10 on Friday. Scholastic Corp has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Scholastic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

