Barclays PLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 117.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,267 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of SVMK worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVMK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in SVMK by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SVMK by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SVMK by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $16.68 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVMK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,010,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,527 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,165. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

