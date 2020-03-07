Barclays PLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of B&G Foods worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 7,497.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BGS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

B&G Foods stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.05. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $470.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

