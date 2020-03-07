Barclays PLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Amerisafe worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amerisafe by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,428,000 after acquiring an additional 87,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 1,476.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares during the period.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $68.36 on Friday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Amerisafe Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

