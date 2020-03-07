Barclays PLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Jeld-Wen worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JELD opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Jeld-Wen from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

