Barclays PLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,673 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Merchants worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,627,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,268,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,442,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,378,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,316,000 after buying an additional 101,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,018,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,351,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,254,000 after buying an additional 173,608 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of FRME stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.