Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Renasant worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 46.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 85.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 69,430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.19. Renasant Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $38.41.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Renasant Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In related news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNST. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet cut Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

