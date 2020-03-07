Barclays PLC Increases Position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,898 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Trueblue worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Trueblue by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trueblue during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Trueblue during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Trueblue during the third quarter worth about $405,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trueblue stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Trueblue Inc has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Trueblue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trueblue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

