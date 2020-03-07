Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,390 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,525 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCF. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,690,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 127,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,812,000 after purchasing an additional 101,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6,669.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 93,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCF opened at $11.24 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

