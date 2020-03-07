Barclays PLC Purchases 26,079 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,463 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 100,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTB. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $40.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

