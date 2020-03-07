Barclays PLC Purchases 9,026 Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Blucora worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Blucora stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Blucora Inc has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $37.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

