Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Editas Medicine worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 45.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EDIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 651.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

