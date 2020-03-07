Barclays PLC Sells 16,540 Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Caleres worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 22.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 8.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

NYSE CAL opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $389.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.15. Caleres Inc has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Caleres in a report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caleres has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.