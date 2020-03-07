Barclays PLC Sells 33,261 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,261 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Catalent by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,636 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Catalent by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 62,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.77. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $68.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

In other Catalent news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

