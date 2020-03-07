Barclays PLC Sells 44,136 Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,136 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.31% of Dmc Global worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dmc Global Inc has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered their target price on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Dmc Global from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Dmc Global from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Dmc Global Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

