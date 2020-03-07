Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,621 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Wesco Aircraft worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAIR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,439,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,900,000 after purchasing an additional 581,872 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 440,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 75,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management raised its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 362,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 192,722 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas raised its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 360,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 104,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of WAIR opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

