BCE (NYSE:BCE) Receives News Sentiment Score of 1.60

Headlines about BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BCE earned a coverage optimism score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company's share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.53. 1,343,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,198. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. BCE has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

