BCE (TSE:BCE) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BCE earned a news sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected BCE’s analysis:

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of TSE:BCE traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$62.39. 6,220,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,048. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13. BCE has a twelve month low of C$58.17 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 94.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.75.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.