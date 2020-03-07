Beam 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.41 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00006966 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. During the last week, Beam has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $35.90 million and approximately $32.41 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005072 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 56,495,280 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

