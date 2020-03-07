Bezant Price Hits $0.0052 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Bezant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Fatbtc, IDEX and Hotbit. Bezant has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $116,295.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,600,628 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant.

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

