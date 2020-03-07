BitBay (BAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $175.18 Million

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, BitBay has traded 1,060.2% higher against the US dollar. BitBay has a market cap of $175.18 million and $8.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market.

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

