Bitblocks Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $321,378.00 and $10,061.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.84 or 0.99789138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 220,378,450 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.