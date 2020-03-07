Bitcloud 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $46.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $98,103.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,591,450 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

