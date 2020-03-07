BitCoen Hits 24 Hour Volume of $721.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $108,347.00 and $721.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoen has traded up 78% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.02815007 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,655.68 or 0.95033291 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

