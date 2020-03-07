Bitcoin SV Price Tops $242.15 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.43 billion and $2.40 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Upbit, Binance and MBAex. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,311,815 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bitkub, Gate.io, Kraken, WazirX, CoinEx, Coinsuper, BigONE, Binance, Cobinhood, FCoin, Coinbit, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Bitrue, OTCBTC, Bittrex, CoinZest, BX Thailand, IDAX, Kucoin, ZB.COM, SouthXchange, YoBit, Hotbit, Poloniex, Coinsquare, Altcoin Trader, Bitfinex, OKEx, Bithumb, Bibox, HitBTC, Huobi, Indodax, Korbit, MBAex, Koinex, DragonEX, Bitbns and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

